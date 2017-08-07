All the fun of the steam fair

Visitors young and not so young are invited to enjoy a vintage family day out at Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life’s annual Steam Fair.

This year’s event at Scotland’s noisiest museum takes place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, from 10 am to 5pm.

The Steam Fair allows visitors to see Summerlee’s steam fleet, including the Fowler road roller, the much loved steam tractor ‘Tigger’ and the Foster engines fired up and in full steam.

There will also be visiting engines.

A spokesman said: “It’s a great opportunity to get up close and experience some of our proud industrial heritage in all its glory.”

If steam’s not your thing, or you don’t want to get your hands dirty, the event has a wide range of activities for all the family.

You can pose for a 1940s style family portrait; enjoy traditional children’s games, arts and crafts; join a tour of the mine; or simply have fun at the play park.

Summerlee boasts a huge array of social history, interactive displays and industrial engineering exhibits.

It allows visitors to experience working and living conditions through the ages with the ever popular mine tour and above ground at the miners’ row cottages.

And any trip to Summerlee wouldn’t be complete without a ride on one of their vintage Edwardian trams.

Parking is limited at Summerlee Museum on event days.

For more information and to plan your trip, visit culturenl.co.uk/Summerlee.