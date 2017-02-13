Cumbernauld couple are Asda’s Valentines

Where there is love, there is life, and that is certainly true for local Cumbernauld couple Fred and Jean Wallace who are due to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary this year.

Fred and Jean are the winners of Asda Cumbernauld’s search to find the longest married couple in the community.

The couple, both originally Glasgow, met when Jean was just 16 and Fred was 17. After five years they were married at Garthamlock Church. Moving to Cumbernauld in 1969, they settled to raise their two children and they also have a granddaughter who is now 19.

Fred said: “Marriage is very different now than when we were young but we are still here for each other. Of course, we’ve had our ups and downs but we look after and still love each other very much. I wouldn’t trade my years together with Jean for anything. My advice for a long and happy marriage would be to look after each other and not let a disagreement last longer than a day.”

Fraser Stevenson, general store manager added: “They are regular customers here at Asda Cumbernauld, so it’s good to see that the pair still love each other just like the day they first met.”