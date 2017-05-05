Lanarkshire students follow footsteps of music icons at upcoming showcase

Music students from New College Lanarkshire will follow in the footsteps of music industry legends when they perform their end-of-year showcase at King Tut’s in Glasgow.

HND Music students have organised an evening of pop, soul and rock music at the iconic music venue to demonstrate their skills and abilities learned from their popular music courses delivered at the college’s Motherwell campus.

Three bands will perform new material written as part of their course work at the St Vincent Street venue, which was famously where indie giants Oasis were signed.

Student musician Calum McCafferty (19), from Blantyre, said: “This gig is the perfect way to end my two years here at New College Lanarkshire.

“To get the opportunity to perform on the same stage that saw bands and artists such as Oasis, Paolo Nutini, Primal Scream, Mumford & Sons and Biffy Clyro is one that could be absolutely pivotal for my future music career.

“Myself and all of the HND bands have been working extremely hard towards this gig over the last two months, and are eager to make May 18 a night to be remembered by all.”

This is the sixth year that music students from New College Lanarkshire have had the chance to perform in the legendary venue in Glasgow – thanks to the industry expertise and contacts of the teaching staff.

Lecturer Yvonne Tipping – known to fans and friends as Tippi – was lead singer/rhythm guitarist for all-girl Glasgow rock band The Hedrons, who toured internationally and have been special guest openers for bands such as The Sex Pistols, Rolling Stones and 1990s grunge sensations Alice in Chains.

She said: “It is an extremely valuable experience for our HND Music students to perform their end-of-year showcase at Glasgow’s iconic venue, King Tuts.

“This venue has hosted live performances from some of the music world’s most popular artists. For our students to take to the same stage and perform, is both extremely exciting and incredibly motivating.”

The over-18s event starts at 8.30pm and tickets are £5 from the college or can be purchased from www.gigsinscotland.com

To find out more about New College Lanarkshire’s full range of music, sound production and radio broadcasting courses, visit www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk.