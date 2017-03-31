Searching for catwalk star

A Falkirk schoolgirl who is being tipped as the next big star of the catwalk should be the inspiration for all the district’s would-be models.

Rebecca Liddell (17) is in her final year at school but has already worked at London and Paris Fashion Weeks.

When her exams finish in May she will concentrate on a full-time career in modelling, travelling to Italy, Paris and London.

This week, Michael O’Brien, director with Glasgow agency Model Team, explained how Rebecca was discovered – and encouraged people to get involved in Model Search Scotland, including going along to the scouting event in the Howgate this Saturday, April 1.

Michael said: “Rebecca was spotted while out shopping in Falkirk town centre and then came along to our office with her mum.

“As well as the two fashion weeks, she has already been done work for Asos and Edinburgh’s Hamilton & Inches, also a showroom for Top Shop in London.”

He said that Parish Fashion Week had been her most enjoyable event so far.

Michael added: “She could potentially work around the world .So many designers are desperate to work with her but school has been a very important time for her.

“Rebecca has achieved so much considering she started at 16. However, she has the support of an amazing family, school, friends – and not least Scotland’s most successful agency behind her.”

The winners of Model Search Scotland could be joining Rebecca on the books of Model Team, Scotland’s longest established agency, as at least one person will be signed from each age category for a maximum of 12 months.

The age categories are: five to 12 years; teens – 13 to 19 years; young adults – 20-30 years; and commercial – 31-plus years.

Entrants will also be accepted online until April 30 at www.modelsearchscotland.com with a short list invited to a casting day on Sunday, May 7.

The Howgate’s Spring fashion show takes place on Saturday, May 27 when the first round finalists will take to the catwalk alongside professional models.

Entrants will then be selected to go through to the grand final and, as well as the Autumn fashion show, they will also take part in a professional photo shoot.

The overall winner will receive a £200 Howgate gift card and a bag of treats from the shopping centre.