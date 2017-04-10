Tee time could make a big difference at Craighalbert

A Cumbernauld-based charity is teeing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Craighalbert Golf Classic will take place at Dullartur Golf Club on August 31 this year and the charity would love teams to sign up.

All of the money raised goes to the Scottish Centre for Children with Motor Impairments.

The centre at Craighalbert provides education, therapy and support for children and families across Scotland affected by cerebral palsy and similar conditions.

Anne Taylor, the charity’s administration officer, said: “We need readers’ help to support the centre’s services.

“These include the early intervention service for children under two and their parents, the siblings group for the brothers and sisters of children who attend the centre and our hydrotherapy pool, which costs more than £50,000 each year to operate and maintain.”

Children and young people aged from birth to 19 years on the centre’s programmes have complex difficulties. These in-clude problems with balance, movement and comprehension, writing and reading, visual impairments, communication issues relating to hearing and speech and difficulties in expressing emotions, feelings and interests.

The vital work of the centre brings together specialist primary teachers, speech and language therapists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists who work as a team to maximise the children’s potential for improvement.

The fundraising also allows the centre to provide vital support for these services.

The hydrotherapy pool costs around £52,000 per year – which comes from fundraising alone. But it’s a vital resource where the children can enjoy therapeutic exercises in water that is warm enough to allow muscles to relax and ease pain or discomfort.

The water also supports weight, which helps increase the range of movement of joints and can be used to improve muscle strength.

And while it can provide intensive one to one therapy, the pool is also large enough to enable classes of up to ten children, something that is used to encourage social inter-action and water-based play.

The hydrotherapy pool is just one example of how fundraising can really make a difference to children’s lives.

Anne said : “Over the last couple of years charitable donations have allowed us to install a specially adapted playpark which can be used by children in wheelchairs, along with able-bodied children. Playing in the park with friends is something that most children take for granted. But many of our children had never experienced this until our new playpark was installed.

“At the end of last year we were able to install a new sunken trampoline for wheelchairs which has also been a fantastic addition.”

So the charity is urging people to sign up to support the event.

Anne said: “When the recession hit, there was a decline in the number of companies who were able to support events like this.

“Slowly but surely, though, things have been improving with last year’s event raising just under £5000.

“The teams who come along come from a variety of different organisations.

“We are hoping to raise even more this year and would be delighted to welcome some new teams.

“Of course, if any local people or businesses don’t play golf, but would like to support the event, they can still help by donating a prize or sponsoring a hole.”

She added: “This event couldn’t happen without the support of Dullatur Golf Club who willingly give us the course for the day and assist in making sure the event runs smoothly.”

How to play your part in classic

This is the 19th annual Craighalbert Golf Classic for the Scottish Centre for Children with Motor Impairments.

It takes place at Dullatur Golf Club on Thursday, August 31.

It is a fun day for all, open to men’s, women’s and mixed teams, and includes breakfast, a hot two course lunch, raffle and prize giving.

COSTS FOR A TEAM OF FOUR

early bird rate - £400 (payment received by April 28); after that £440 for a team of four.

To book your team’s place or for more information, please contact Anne Taylor on 01236 456100 or email annetaylor@craighalbert.org.uk.

If you can donate a raffle prize, sponsor a team or sponsor a hole, the charity would very much appreciate it. If you want to help, please get in touch with Anne.

To see more or download a booking form online at www.craighalbert.org.uk.