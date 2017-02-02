Transatlantic big break for Cumbernauld band

Cumbernauld band Dead Man Fall will finally realise their goal of travelling to America where they’ll play on the same bill as Bob Dylan

Despite being an unsigned band, the local lads have been sensationally snapped up for the Firefly Music Festiver in Delaware after lengthy behind-the-scenes moves to bring them across the Atlantic.Other acts involved are Muse, Franz Ferdinand and The Weekend.

Dead Man Fall’s big break has proved to be second time lucky after visa complications meant that they were unable to capitalise on the success of their US iTunes number one hit ‘Bang Your Drum’ .

That smash hit was of course used in an all-star medley on a television spectacular - by Cumbernauld’s most famous son Craig Ferguson when he presented his last ever appearance as host on The Late Late Show.

Now Des McCable on vocals, guitarists Vinnie Brownlow and Kev McLaughlin plus drummer Gareth McLeod will able to play for their giant American fanbase for the very first time when they hit the so-called Diamond State in mid June.

Des said: “It’s amazing! Going by the comments on our social media pages we need to get across and play - a fair few of our fans are from the East Coast where Delaware is.”

Vinnie added: “It’s just mad to see our name on the same bill as Bob Dylan. I’ve got a reproduction of the post for his first ever New York concert in 1961 framed in my living room. Now we’re on the same poster. How cool is that?”

With two singles set to be released in the next two months, 2017 should be a very exciting year for the band both on home turf and across the Atlantic.