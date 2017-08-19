Bid to improve Kilsyth’s nature reserve

Kilsyth residents are being asked for their views on plans to improve the environment and wildlife at Dumbreck Marsh Local Nature Reserve.

The council is staging a consultation on what people enjoy about the reserve and nearby Garrell Burn, and ideas for improving access to them.

A spokesperson said: “In partnership with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), we want to naturalise the Garrell Burn and investigate improvements for fish migration at a weir, which is currently impassable.

“This work will help improve the environment through improved habitats, flood management and restoration of the wetland.”

Staff from the Greenspace Development team are at the reserve this morning (until noon) to discuss ideas for its future, and there are family activities to take part in if you’re heading there with the kids.

But if you can’t make it this morning there are drop in consultation events on Wednesday and Thursday, from 2pm to 4pm in Burngreen Hall, Kilsyth.

A short questionnaire is also available in Kilsyth Library and on-line to give feedback.

The deadline for completing this is Friday September 29.