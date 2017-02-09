Bus carrying Our Lady’s High pupils crashes outside school

A school bus has crashed at Our Lady’s High School in Cumbernauld.

The bus flipped onto its side outside the school on Dowanfield Road while taking in pupils from Abronhill this morning.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: “A single decker bus overturned just before 9am this morning close to Our Lady’s HS, Cumbernauld.

“The bus was coming from the Abronhill area (Moss Road), with around 50 pupils on board. At the moment there are no reports of serious injuries. However, two pupils have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Paramedics are currently on site. The pupils are being attended to by school staff and emergency services in the assembly hall.

“All parents have been contacted.”