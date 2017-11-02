Administration for heavy haulage firm

A Cumbernauld haulage firm has gone into administration after operating for more than 70 years.

West of Scotland Heavy Haulage Ltd and associated trading company West of Scotland Storage Ltd blamed unsustainable cashflow problems, rising costs and growing competition as it ceased trading with immediate effect.

A total of 21 staff have been made redundant, with two employees retained to help the administration process.

Founded in 1946, the Wardpark firm operated one of the largest fleets in Scotland, with turnover of about £11 million.

Sub-contractors have been appointed by the joint administrators to enable completion of three main contracts.

Joint administrator Tom MacLennan, partner with FRP Advisory, said: “West of Scotland Heavy Haulage and associated company were long-standing providers of specialist heavy haulage vehicles and services across Scotland.

“Unfortunately, the businesses could not overcome severe operational and financial problems, and administration was the only option.

“We will work closely with all agencies including the Redundancy Payments Office to ensure employees receive as much support as possible at this difficult time.”

The Scottish Government will ask Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to offer help.

Business, Innovation and Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse, said: “I hope it is of some comfort to those affected, and their families, that PACE has an excellent track record of helping those faced by redundancy to find new employment or enter self-employment.”