Council rejects calls for HMRC closure impact study

Two local politicians have asked North Lanarkshire Council to investigate the impact of losing one of Cumbernauld’s main employers.

Stuart McDonald MP and Jamie Hepburn MSP, who represent the Cumbernauld area at Westminster and Holyrood respectively, addressed an open letter to NLC calling for research into the potential effect of the closure of HMRC’s Cumbernauld office as part of a civil service shakeup, having initially proposed this in March.

Mr Hepburn added: “A similar assessment has already been carried out by West Lothian Council so there is absolutely no reason why NLC cannot support these plans.”

Mr McDonald said: “Frustratingly, despite numerous attempts to get some kind of response to our request for an impact assessment, months later we are yet to receive any meaningful response.”

Shirley Linton, Head of Enterprise and Place for North Lanarkshire Council, said: “The council recognises the impact of the proposed closure and has been working hard in recent months to discuss the situation with the current employer – in this case HMRC – to ensure appropriate support for employees is put in place. This means we can match employees with suitable alternative employment and provide advice to them if that is required.

“In addition, we will work with the marketing agents for the HMRC site to support opportunities for the site and any support for the wider town which is required.

“The council does not believe an economic assessment would be of benefit at this time.”