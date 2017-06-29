Cumbernauld building site manager adds to impressive awards collection

A local building site manager has once again landed a prestigious industry award.

George Carty, who works for Bellway Homes, has won his sixth Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work at Manor Park in Carrickstone.

He will receive his award at the Scottish regional event on Friday, September 29 at the Hilton in Glasgow.

This recognition comes just weeks after George received another NHBC Health and Safety award, and was runner up in last year’s Pride in the Job Supreme awards.

George said: “It is amazing to have won another Pride in the Job Award, particularly on a new site with a new team .”