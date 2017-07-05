DM Design repeats top industry award

Cumbernauld-based DM Design has been named Scotland’s best bedroom company – for the second consecutive year.

The company, which is based in Westfield Industrial Estate, once again scooped the Best Bedroom Company at the annual Scottish Home Improvement Awards ceremony held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

DM Design is a family-owned firm which has been trading since 1984. In addition to Cumbernauld it also has showrooms in Kircaldy, Aberdeen, Livingston and Braehead.

Commenting, DM Design’s marketing director Ben Taylor said: “It is a privileged to have been recognised amongst such an impressive line-up of our industry peers. We strive to always provide exceptional service.”