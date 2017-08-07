Donald retires having been Banton and Queenzieburn’s postman since 1973

Residents of villages near Kilsyth said a fond farewell to long-serving postman Donald Provan at the weekend.

Donald, who has served Banton and Queenzieburn since 1973, made his final delivery on Saturday as he has now retired.

Locals honoured the occasion with a welcoming committee and plenty of gifts as they wished the popular postie a happy retirement.

Donald, who lives in Kilsyth, said: “Folk have been stopping me all the time to give me their regards. They are lovely people and I’ll miss all of them.

“However I am also looking forward to retirement, it feels like the right time right – something I have been reminded of with all the soakings I’ve had in this wet summer.”

Little four-year-old Juliet Miller was one of the Banton residents who took part in Donald’s send-off. She said: “I like him more than Postman Pat.”

Fellow villager Benedikta Smith said: “Donald is always very cheerful and always has time for a chat. He was just a lovely country postman.”

Donald is president of Kilsyth Bowling Club and supports Rangers FC.