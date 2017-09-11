Grant funds for Cumbernauld groups

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care and Dullatur Village Playgroup are among the groups to receive commmunity bursaries from CALA Homes (West).

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care operates a school uniform bank and a baby bank. It has received £750.

The school uniform bank provides free school uniforms to local families in need while the baby bank provides “starter packs” to parents and carers of young children in the form of a gift from the community.

Laura Brown, fundraising officer for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, said: “Since we launched our project eight months ago, we have been able to support over 80 extremely vulnerable families, with an overwhelming demand for our services in the community.

“We’d to like thank CALA Homes for their generous donation which will be hughely beneficial for us to purchase essential items for new-bornm as wekk as a stock supply of new school uniform items.”

Dullatur Village Playgroup was awarded £500 to help cover running costs. Founded in 1997, the community playgroup holds sessions two mornings a week for pre-school children.

Treasurer Oona Gilchrist, Treasurer at Dullatur Village Playgroup, said: “CALA’s kind donation is helping to ensure the continued running of our weekly sessions. The funds will be used to cover our ongoing running costs that are vital to the group’s survival. The funds will also free up our committe’s time so they can spend more time enhancing the children’s experience.”