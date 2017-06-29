Search

Groups in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth benefit from lottery funding

21-05-2017 Picture Roberto Cavieres. Cumbernauld Sailing Club, Fannyside Loch, Fannyside Rd, FK1 3DX. RYA Push the Boat Out Open Day with PALS group and others out on the water trying dinghies . Both Pals' childern and parents had a great day out. The club's satff with Joe Swierczek and and members made the preparations to receive the group. They sorted out the boats and the clothing gear for everybody. Then they were taken to the dock laden the kids on board and -away you go!!!. From the distance you can see how much the kids enjoyed the sailing, some of them could not hide their excitement. As if that was not enough then they went crazy splashing in the water. The clubs chairman is proud to show the new certificate and flag of Sailability.

The latest round of lottery grants has seen organisations in the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth area share around £80,000.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, which operates a school uniform bank and a baby bank, has received £5,600 to fund rent costs for a storage area, shelves for storage, boxes for storage, washing costs for donation items and some office costs for stationery.

Cumbernauld Community Forum gets £5,216 towards events promoting organ donation and the British Transplant Games.

A grant of £10,000 will help Cumbernauld Sailing Club buy or modify craft, enhance volunteer development and bring in additional instructors.

The £5,132 award to Cumbernauld Women’s Watershed Group will provide a social group for older women with various guest speakers, lunches and excursions.

The Transplant Games in North Lanarkshire will further benefit from a £8,460 award to organisers The Edinburgh Transplant Team.

Kilsyth District Elderly Explorers Club receives £2,270 for social activities.

North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid gets £8,260 to support its work with victims of domestic abuse.

Three local schools – St Patrick’s and St Andrew’s Primaries and Redburn – each received £10,000 to purchase play equipment.

Westfield Friendship Club in Kilsyth gets £2,428 to support various activities.