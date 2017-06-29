Groups in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth benefit from lottery funding

The latest round of lottery grants has seen organisations in the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth area share around £80,000.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, which operates a school uniform bank and a baby bank, has received £5,600 to fund rent costs for a storage area, shelves for storage, boxes for storage, washing costs for donation items and some office costs for stationery.

Cumbernauld Community Forum gets £5,216 towards events promoting organ donation and the British Transplant Games.

A grant of £10,000 will help Cumbernauld Sailing Club buy or modify craft, enhance volunteer development and bring in additional instructors.

The £5,132 award to Cumbernauld Women’s Watershed Group will provide a social group for older women with various guest speakers, lunches and excursions.

The Transplant Games in North Lanarkshire will further benefit from a £8,460 award to organisers The Edinburgh Transplant Team.

Kilsyth District Elderly Explorers Club receives £2,270 for social activities.

North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid gets £8,260 to support its work with victims of domestic abuse.

Three local schools – St Patrick’s and St Andrew’s Primaries and Redburn – each received £10,000 to purchase play equipment.

Westfield Friendship Club in Kilsyth gets £2,428 to support various activities.