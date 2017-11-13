Jobs lost sport turf specialists enter into administration

A sport turf specialist has gone into administration with the majority of its 47 employees being made redundant.

Administrators said Souters Sport, which operated from sites in Cumbernauld and Cheshire, had been facing increased competition from artificial pitches and creditor pressure.

Paul Dounis, partner at RSM and joint administrator, said: “Following a difficult trading position, measures have been taken to protect assets and maximise realisations for creditors through the administration process.

“Regrettably due to viability and the seasonality of work, we have had to make the majority of the work force redundant and we are assisting all employees with their claims.

“We have however retained a small number of employees to complete certain high-profile contracts and to assist the administrators in their duties.”