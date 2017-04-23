Lanarkshire sets out its tourism stall

New Lanark World Heritage Site, VisitLanarkshire and The Alona Hotel will be marketing Lanarkshire at a major travel trade event next week.

Exhibitors will be aiming to win business from more than 600 tour operators and travel agents from all over the world.

VisitScotland Expo 2017, which takes place at Glasgow’s SEC (Scottish Event Campus) on Apri 26 and 27, will act as a showcase for local tourism providers and visitor attractions.

The event is predicted set to create a net economic impact of £2.5 million, and exhibitors are expected to win an average of £22,000 worth of gross turnover from the event.

Lanarkshire exhibitors also include Classic Britain, Doubletree by Hilton Strathclyde, and The Scottish Equestrian Hotel – which is a first-time Expo exhibitor this year.

As part of the Expo activity, VisitScotland will be hosting a number of familiarisation visits or ‘fam trips’ around the country to give tour operators first-hand experience of what Scotland has to offer, and a group of UK-based international tour operators will visit New Lanark World Heritage Site.

Annique Armstrong, VisitScotland regional director, said: “I’m delighted that Lanarkshire will have such a good representation at Expo to provide international travel trade professionals with an indication of the quality and diversity of the region’s visitor offering.

“Collaboration is vital to grow tourism so it’s great to see such commitment from regional businesses and organisations to working together and capitalising on this fantastic opportunity to engage with key travel trade professionals from all over the UK and overseas.”