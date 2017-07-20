Lynsey is Kilsyth’s new community banker

RBS is seeking to lessen the impact of closing its Kilsyth branch by assigning a community banker to the town.

Lynsey Haggarty will hold regular drop in clinics every Thursday from 2pm-4pm in Kilsyth Library starting July 27.

She said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to develop a strong relationship with our customers, helping to ensure that RBS remains an important part of its many thriving communities.”

Services provided by Lynsey will include participating in or organising community events, financial “health checks” for customers, online social media interactions, helping customers apply for new products or services, conducting customer care calls and educating customers in alternative banking methods and choosing products.