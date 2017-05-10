Market will reduce cost of children

Cumbernauld’s first ever Jack and Jill Market will take place at the Westerwood Hotel on Sunday.

These markets are designed to repurpose child-related items their original owners have outgrown.

Director Lisa Smith explained: “We are a nonprofit organisation who are all about saving families cash and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfill. We run markets all over Scotland and have now decided to launch one in Cumbernauld.”

The Westwerwood Hotel is the venue and the market will be open from 10.30am until 1pm on Sunday, May 14.

