Migsoft in running for major award

A tech company founded by a Balloch couple is in the running for a major business award.

Migsoft, founded by Florin and Carolyn Mandache, produces the time2dine app which allows restaurant customers to preorder and prepay for meals. They have been shortlisted for Family Business of the Year in the 2017 Royal Bank of Scotland Great British Entrepeneur Awards.

Carolyn said: “Florin and I are so pleased to be shorlisted for this award. It’s really important that family businesses are recognized; they have to master teamwork both in business and family lives! This achievement could not have come at a better time, we’re attending two big events and now Migsoft has the backing to prove we are a respectable, ambitious and hardworking company,”