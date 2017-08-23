New boiler bolsters green credentials

Cumbernauld firm DM Design has invested £250,000 in a biomass boiler at its head office.

The boiler will save the equivalent of 50 large skiploads of landfill each year.

The high-spec 150kW boiler is fed with wood from old kitchen and bedroom units which have been removed from customers’ homes . It also helps remove dust to ensure the 30-strong factory team have a clean working environment.

Operations director Ben Taylor said: “Putting in a biomass boiler was a no brainer. It saves 50 large skips-worth of waste going to landfill, heats our entire factory and lowers our heating bill by up to £10,000 a year.”