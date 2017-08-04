‘Prospects’ of getting a job are improving

Over 1,000 people have been helped into employment in the last year following the launch of the ‘Prospects’ programme.

Operated by North Lanarkshire’s Working and Routes to Work, the scheme is open to all unemployed people in North Lanarkshire, provided they’re not in full-time education.

Since ‘Prospects’ was launched in June 2016 it has worked with 2251 people, with 1017 finding a job.

Job seekers are given wide range of support including CV advice, confidence building techniques, interview skills, work trials and job matching.

‘Prospects’ also helps overcome barriers to work, such as lone parents, literacy and numeracy issues, health problems or debt issues.

Scott Burton (17) left school with few qualifications, but has now secured a traineeship with Key Signs in Bellshill.

He said: “I’m loving my job at Key Signs, I knew I didn’t want to go to college or university and was nervous about not finding a job.”

“When I went to meet Routes to Work I’d no idea what they might be able to offer me, but they helped me gain the confidence to start applying for jobs and then matched me with Key Signs

“Everyone at Key Signs really looks out for me and I’m looking forward to learning more as I progress in my role.”

In the last five years the introduction of the Youth Investment Programme and more recently ‘Prospects’ the number of claimants fall 71.1 per cent, more than 3.1 per cent more than the overall Scottish reduction.

For more information visit northlanarkshiresworking.co.uk