RBS banking clinics begin

RBS community banker Lynsey Haggarty has now begun her new service designed to help Kilsyth residents who no longer have a local branch..

Lynsey’s regular drop in clinics take place in Kilsyth Library every Thursday from 2pm until 4pm.

Services provided by Lynsey will include participating in or organising community events, financial “health checks” for customers, online social media interactions, helping customers apply for new products or services, conducting customer care calls and educating customers in alternative banking methods and choosing products.

In March, RBS named Kilsyth among 30 RBS branches and 128 Natwest branches, a move it claimed was a response to the changing nature of banking with most customers preferring to bank online, rarely setting foot in branches,

RBS, which is largely taxpayer-owned, still has 151 Scottish branches.