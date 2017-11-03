Scottish Water invests £2.8m to improve service in Cumbernauld

Scottish Water has started work on a major £2.8m upgrade of its water mains in Cumbernauld.

The investment follows some bursts in the area, including one in May which caused disruption to around 6000 homes.

Caledonia Water Alliance, Scottish Water’s alliance partners, are installing a 1.2 mile stretch of new water main along Forest Road, Abronhill, from its junction with Arns Road to the ramp of the B8045.

The route primarily runs parallel with Forest Road from about the Blackthorn roundabout westwards.

The pipe installation is expected to be completed by the end of the year and reinstatement work by early 2018.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager, said: “Scottish Water has previously taken a number of steps in Cumbernauld to reduce the impact of burst water mains and minimise disruption to customers.

“This new investment is to further reduce the risk of disruption by improving our infrastructure so we are sure that our customers in the area will welcome the news that it is now under way.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Water has also been working to restore normal water supplies in Cumbernauld, Denny, Bonnybridge, and Larbert after reports of an earthy or musty taste or odour.

Tests showed there to be geosmin present, which although unpleasant to taste and smell is harmless, however it cannot be removed by conventional treatment processes so the system is being continuously flushed.

The utility company has reported water now leaving the Carron Valley Works has improved to a level where most customers should no longer experience any further issues.