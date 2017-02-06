Sophie returns to Cumbernauld campus to encourage students planning careers in tourism

Former New College Lanarkshire student Sophie Cameron dropped in on the Cumbernauld campus to talk to travel and tourism students about how her studies helped her land her dream job.

The 22-year-old, who is now a travel consultant at Tui’s Buchanan Galleries branch, gained NQ and HNC qualifications at the college.

Student Harry Lovatt (17) from Cumbernauld said “Sophie gave me a confidence boosty when she said that she had applied for a few things before getting this role. It made me realise that sometimes you have to learn more before you get that all-important chance.”

Emma Walker (23), also from Cumbernauld, added: “Listening to Sophie’s journey really inspired me.”