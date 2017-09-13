The pies have it! Kilsyth firm wins award

A Kilsyth butcher has earned a national award for the quality of their pies. Cross Butchers Ltd picked up a Gold award for their traditional steak pies at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards, and more than 250 pies were tested by the judging panel which included industry experts, food writers and consumers.

Judith Johnston from sponsors Lucas Ingredients presented John Fleming of Cross Butchers with the award. She said: “These awards offer a fantastic opportunity to see the energy, enthusiasm and skill our butchers have. Their commitment to producing top quality meat products points to a bright future for their industry.”

Martin Shaw, assistant manager at Cross Butchers, said: “We’re very happy to win this award, all our pies are made in our shop to a traditional, secret recipe and made fresh every day. They are very popular with people in Kilsyth.”

Last December, Cross Butchers also picked up a Diamond Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards.