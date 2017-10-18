Top award for Red Deer Village’s Maria

A tourism worker from Cumbernauld has received a prestigious industry award recognising her excellent service.

Maria Kennedy is the assistant office manager at the Red Deep Village residential park in Stepps. She lives in Blackwood with fiance Michael and children Eva and Liam.

Maria, who is also studying a management course at the University of Strathclyde, has now been awarded the Exceptional Service Award from the British Holiday and Home Park Association.

Red Deer Village, which opened its new community hub recently, is owned and run by the Hendry family and ten of Maria’s colleagues have also been honoured by BH&HPA.

The Exceptional Service Awards were introduced in 2009 so park owners could nominate and reward deserving staff.

John Hendry, who co-owns Red Deer with his brother Ivan, said: “We are delighted to award Maria with this prestigious accolade. She is a very hard working individual who very much deserves this award, and is committed to furthering her career with the manager’s course she is now undertaking.”

Maria was surprised to be presented with her award by Jeanette Wilson from BH&HPA and Rufus Bellamy, son of botanist David, when he formally opened the new community hub.

Rufus said: “I give Maria my warmest congratulations - really well done.”