Westerwood Hotel spa bags industry award

Refurbishing the Westerwood Hotel’s spa facilities at a cost of £500,000 has certainly paid dividends after the facility scooped a top award.

For the Cumbernauld complex won the inaugural award for Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Spa Awards in Vietnam.

A total of 100,000 international votes were handled by the organisers who heard from both spa guests and consultants alike in their quest to find the winner in this highly competitive industry.

And there has been much rejoicing up at St Andrew’s Drive after Westerwood was named the winner at the plush JW Marriot Hotel in Hanoi.

The event was attended by leading lights of the hospitality industry from all over the globe, but in a proud moment for staff it was the Westerwood that distinguished itself on the far side of the world.

Emma Jack, spa manager at the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort, said: “It is such a huge achievement for everyone at the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort to have our hotel recognised globally as the ‘best luxury golf resort spa’ in all of northern Europe.

“We are absolutely delighted to have picked up this highly esteemed award which helps to put not only the Westerwood but the Cumbernauld area on the world map.

“I thank all our staff here for making it possible and always doing their best to deliver an exceptional service and experience for our guests.”

Owned by Q Hotels, the Westerwood is now home to a new Rasul Mud Therapy Suite, an extended relaxation chamber and new treatment rooms which draw inspiration from Arabic bathing rituals which have lasted for centuries.

This is in addition to existing facilities such as the sauna, steam room, whirlpool, indoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art health club which is fully equipped with pulse gym equipment.

The hotel first hit headlines after its golf course was designed by the legendary Seve Ballesteros.

It is now being billed as one of Scotland’s best destinations for an all-encompassing leisure break.