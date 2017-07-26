Westerwood wins two awards

QHotels were delighted to award The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort with the main award for ‘Spa of the Year’ for the second year running.

They were also pleased to announce that Westerwood employee Elaine Fisher was the winner of the first Spa Therapist of the Year award after she received an exceptional 100% in the ESPA mystery shop.

A company spokeswoman said: “The awards recognised both individual spas and colleagues who went above and beyond to develop their skills and expertise to ensure that they deliver the highest quality QHotels experience for their customers.”