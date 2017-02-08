Clyde taking first steps to engaging youngsters

A new initiative offering free activity sessions to nursery pupils in Cumbernauld an surrounding areas has bveen launched by Clyde FC.

The club’s Community Foundation has teamed up with Bellshill-based to offer four free sessions as part of a new nursery programme.

And youngsters from Stepps Nursery School certainly had a ball when they helped launch the scheme last week.

The programme aims to develop boys and girls through active play, designed to improve physical literacy levels, co-ordination, balance, communication and listening skills.

It will use a mixture of activities such as skipping, hopping, jumping and fun football activities to improve the confidence levels of young children at nursery.

The driving force behind the sessions is the foundation’s community engagement manager Tom Elliott .

He has been involved with many nurseries across Scotland over the past 15 years delivering fun themed coaching sessions to pre-school children during his time with professional football clubs at Stenhousemuir, Falkirk, Morton and Hibernian.

He said: “This programme offers each pre-school child the opportunity to be part of an energetic, dynamic and fun physical activity through the use of colourful equipment and carefully designed curriculum.

“I am passionate about using football as a medium to maximise development in key areas of this formative age group and we achieve this through a completely new, exciting and creative curriculum that working alongside the latest government initiatives to allow the greatest development for each child.”

Children will take part in fun football activities lasting around 45 minutes each week, indoors. Each week is themed so they will get to meet and hear about Alfie the Adventurous footballer, Caroline the Confident striker or maybe even meet Woody, Jessie or Buzz from Toy Story.

The sessions starts with a fun warm-up before the fun physical activities using footballs and multi coloured equipment. The programme aims to provide a positive experience for children and has been designed to encourage children’s social skills and confidence, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to experience physical activity in a fun filled environment and encourage them to choose exercise as a healthy way of life.

Experienced community coaches with a passion for sport deliver all sessions.

Tom and David Wilson, development director for sponsors Advance Construction, said: “As an organisation we are committed to delivering a comprehensive Community Benefits programme which is a core component of our business, therefore Advance Construction are delighted to be involved in such an innovative and beneficial initiative.”