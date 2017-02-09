Come dine with Kilsyth’s Suleman

A Kilsyth resident is set to share a taste of his cooking skills when he appears on a hit television show today (Thursday)

Suleman Chebe (46), who is originally from Ghana but has lived in Kilsyth for 20 years, will make his television debut on Come Dine With Me on Channel 4.

The professional drummer, who has recently become an author of children’s books, decided that he would dish up some favourites from his homeland,

Dad-of-three Suleman, who is married to Kilsythian Helen, was chosen for the show after he was approached by researchers at the Glasgow-based African-Caribbean community centre he’s worked at.

Their aim was to find contestants but quickly they realised Suleman himself would shine on the show and he was asked to take part.

Filming was done in the family home in Stirling Road and Suleman is very pleased with the result.

He said: “It was the most fantabulous week of filming. I just wanted to share a bit of my African culture too.”

We’re told that Suleman was a big hit on the show which viewers can see for themselves at 5pm