Construction vexes neighbours

People who live near a major housing development in Carrickstone are upset about the impact of the work on the area.

Residents who have complained about the development claim they only found out planning permission had been granted when signs started being erected on the site of the 71-home Dullatur Greens development, which will consist of four and five bedroom luxury homes.

Nichola Roberts said: “Myself and many other residents in Carrickstone are appalled at the local authority and house builders Cala at the new development at Ratho Drive.

“Over a year ago, for the third time in my 14 years living in Ratho, we received notification of aplanning application.

“We all, including the care home adjacent to the land, voiced our concerns ranging from social to environmental. This fell on deaf ears.”

The description on Cala’s website says: “Our exclusive Dullatur Greens development in Carrickstone, Cumbernauld comprises four and five bedroom luxury homes from our award-winning Signature collection, with views of the popular Dullatur Golf Course and stunning Campsie Fells.”

Cala is working on the southern end of the large site while Bellway Homes is also building around 140 homes towards the Dullatur end of the fields.

In addition to the expected disruption caused by large vehicles, sewage works and so on, Nichola is one of several residents to have expressed alarm at the destructionof a significant amount of greenery at the site.

Carol Murray, chairwoman of Ratho Drive Residents’ Association, said: “The trees and shrubs at our end of the site have been cleared away without any advance notification to neighbours.

“This is an area where our children have played for years, there were treehouses in the area which local children knew as ‘the woods’.

“Overnight all this was cleared away and there is now a large basin there instead which collects rainwater. With children being so used to going there we are worried an accident could happen.

“It seems as though the developers are doing whatever they like without sparing any thought for the people living next to the site.”

Local MSP Jamie Hepburn has also been contacted about this issue and has agreed to liaise with developers and North Lanarkshire Council.

A spokesperson for CALA Homes said: “Following planning approval in April 2016, CALA Homes and Bellway are now well underway with works at Carrickstone, Cumbernauld.

“Throughout the planning process we have been and we continue to be in close liaison with the community council and North Lanarkshire Council and we are implementing our development in accordance with the approved plan.

“All efforts are being made to keep disruption to a minimum and any water issues following the clearing of some areas will be temporary and remediated as the site progresses.”