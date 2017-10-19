Construction worker trapped by forklift

Firefighters rushed to a Cumbernauld building site yesterday where a man had become trapped by machinery. The incident took place on the housing development site off Eastfield Road, near Dullatur Golf Club.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.01pm on Wednesday, October 18 to reports of a man trapped by a forklift.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle to the incident at Westerwood, Cumbernauld.

“The casualty managed to free himself from the vehicle and was thereafter transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

“Firefighters left the scene at 4.14pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”