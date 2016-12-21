Council depot plundered after fence cut

A council depot where heavy duty equipment is stored fell prey to a break-in under cover of darkness police have confirmed.

Thieves were so determined to gain access to the council’s depot in Garrell Road that they cut through a reinforced fence to get in.

The incident occurred between 6pm last Wednesday and the 7pm the following day.

Staff saw that a woodcutter had been taken in the raid and raised the alarm

Officers confirm that the cost to replace this and the damage to the fence has been set at five figures.

And police have been dealing with another costly break-in elsewhere in Kilsyth.

This saw a parked car and a garden shed targeted in Highland Park overnight last Tuesday.

The thief boldly made up the driveway and removed a number of item from the vehicle.

Costly building tools were then taken from the shed

The price of replacing the items and repairing the damage caused during the theft has been set at four figures.

Meanwhile Police have confirmed that another works van has been stolen in Cumbernauld after its keys were seized in a break-in.

A house in McGregor Road was broken into between Saturday at 9pm and 9am the following morning – and the thief used the keys to steal the van which was a Citroen Picasso with tools inside.

Other unspecified items were taken from the house too and the cost of replacing the damage has been set at five figures.