£162,000 narcotics haul seized from Cumbernauld premises

A drugs gang member was dealing in cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis resin while he was tagged and on a curfew, a court heard on Monday.

Martyn Edwards, 30, of Cumbernauld, who had just been released days earlier from HMP Addiewell, and two accomplices Andrew McIntyre, 35, from Glenrothes, Fife, and Craig McAllister, 31, from Cumbernauld, were snared by an undercover police operation.

McIntyre admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and McAllister pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Edwards pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying of all three drugs.

The offences were committed in April 2016.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC said: “Police discovered that the accused Edwards was renting two premises that they suspected he was using to further drug supplying activities.”

These were a garage at 82 Clouden Road, Cumbernauld, which was being used to store drugs and shop premises Ruby Roo’s at 65 Main Street, Cumbernauld.

When police searched the garage they found a five foot industrial press, sieves, blenders and mixing agents and 17 blocks of cannabis resin.

In the shop premises the officers discovered blenders with traces of cocaine and a bag containing cocaine and benzocaine and a number of blocks of cannabis resin.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the drugs seized had a potential street value of £162, 283.

Mr Keegan said: “At the time of the offences Mr Edwards was on a home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day.

“There was a police surveillance operation and the subject of this initially was Craig McAllister, but as the inquiry progressed it focussed more on Martyn Edwards.”

The court heard that McAllister was seen arriving at the garage on April 12, 2016 and McIntyre was seen entering the shop.

McIntyre’s DNA and fingerprints were found on a Tesco bag which contained amphetamine.

Paraphernalia recovered from the garage and shop was examined had Edwards’ and McAllister’s fingerprints on them.

Judge Bill Dunlop QC deferred sentence on all three until October 4 and remanded them in custody.

The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 allows a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine for the sale or production of Class A drugs.