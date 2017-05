A 12-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly punching a younger boy in the face and knocking him to the ground.

The incident occurred on a footpath linking Larch Road and Oak Road at 7pm on Wednesday, May 17.

The 11 year-old victim lost consciousness with the force of the punch.

He was taken to hospital and is now recovering.

Police were called and his alleged attacker was traced.

He will be the subject of a report to the Children’s Reporter.