Abronhill car thefts continue

Police have confirmed two cars were stolen from outside homes in Abronhill after separate thefts took place overnight on Tuesday.

The thief used the tried-and-tested formula of picking up car keys - quickly turning a home break-in into a car theft.

In both cases, access was gained through unlocked windows.

The first incident took place at on Alder Road between 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 5 and 6.45am the following morning.

And police were also called about another incident in Whitelees Road on the same night which is thought to have happened between 11.30pm and 7am the following morning.

The car keys only accounted for one part of the theft as a number of personal items were also taken from the house.

Abronhill has proved to be a a common target for car thefts recently.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbernauld police on 101.