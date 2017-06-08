Abronhill dogwalker attacked

A dogwalker has been punched in the face following an incident on a Forest Road footpath that borders Abronhill’s woodland.

The assault took place at 3.10pm yesterday (Wednesday) when the man’s dog came into contact with another dog.

Another male came onto the scene and removed the second dog but that was not the end of the matter.

It was at this point another man emerged and assaulted the dogwalker.

Police are looking for a man who is around 50-years-old, of medium build and around five foot six in height.

He was wearing a distinctive red jacket with black inner lapels and a black stripe on the left hand side of the garment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.