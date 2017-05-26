Abronhill woman arrested for serious assault

A 50-year-old woman from Abronhill was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Abronhill’s Spruce Road on Wednesday.

Police received a callout to a house amidst claims that a man had been attacked around 9.15pm.

Enquiries revealed that the 55-year-old victim had a two centimetre laceration to his head.

The woman was then traced and brought to Coatbridge police station. She was expected to have appeared in court by time of going to press.

Meanwhile another woman was charged in the same street on the same day, in an unrelated incident - after being spied by plainclothes officers.

The woman who is 46-years old was questioned by police around 5.15pm after they suspected from her glazed expression that she was under the influence of drugs

A search revealed that she she was in possession of heroin.

The female was cautioned then charged.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal in Airdrie.