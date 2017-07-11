Anger as Cumbernauld charity shop is burgled

The Special Needs Charity Shop in Cumbernauld Centre has fallen prey to a break-in after thieves gained access over the weekend.

A cash sum was taken out a till and a charity box was stolen overnight on Saturday.

However, an attempt to plunder a safe, using tools within the premises was unsuccessful.

Although the sum was modest, staff and volunteers who have additional support needs are feeling vulnerable as a result.

Manager Carol Cameron said: “Staff came in on Monday to find the tools lying about the safe. It then became obvious that someone had been in at the till.

“We have had a real fright and I can only call the people who did this to a charity shop dirty rotten rats.

“We are in the process of having the locks changed in the front and back door now.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact police on 101.