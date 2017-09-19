Another Cumbernauld business premises broken into

Scottish Water is the latest Cumbernauld business to fall prey to a break-in - after raiders made off with a three-figure sum of goods stored inside.

Police confirmed that thieves cut through a padlocked entry to the Horizons facility in Old Quarry Road in Westfield between 6pm on Friday and 9am on Monday.

Staff returning to work called in police when they saw the damage.

The stolen goods include a Fluke multifunctional tester that is used by electricians.

This follows a similar break-in in Westfield’s industrial estate when the Raw Taekwondo premises was robbed of a camera, laptops and a three figure cash sum last month.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.