Another Cumbernauld van theft

Police have confirmed that yet another white Transit van has been stolen over the Christmas period in Cumbernauld.

Abronhill has been the chosen location of several of these type of thefts but this latest incident happened in Ravenswood.

The van was parked outside a house in Skye Drive when it was driven away at some point between 9pm yesterday (Wednesday) and 11am today.

The cost of replacing the van and its contents will run to five figures.

Meanwhile police are looking for a thief who took golf clubs from the foyer of The Weavers in Condorrat as their owner chatted to staff.

This occurred at 11.30pm on Tuesday, (December 27) Anyone with information should call police on 101.