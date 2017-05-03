Arrest after Edinburgh to Kilsyth taxi fare was unpaid

A police callout from an aggrieved Edinburgh taxi driver has led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman from Kilsyth.

The woman had been in Edinburgh and decided to take a taxi back to Kilsyth at 4pm on Tuesday, May 2.

When the car drew up near UP Lane, the woman told the driver she did not have the money to pay him.

The driver called the police, but the woman made off in the interim.

Enquiries were then carried out and the woman was traced.

When she was taken to the police station in Coatbridge, it is then alleged she assaulted a police officer.