Arrest made in Kilsyth

Police have confirmed that they have made an arrest in relation to an incident which caused shockwaves in Kilsyth midweek.

A 14-year old boy was walking along Howe Road at 2.30pm with a friend on Wednesday when a male allegedly got out a passing car and punched the teenager, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim’s phone fell to the ground in the process and the attacker allegedly stole this in the process before making off.

The incident was flagged up on our website yesterday and officers have since been in touch.

Police confirmed that a man has been arrested and is scheduled to appear in court.