Arrests in Abronhill street

Police have confirmed that three individuals were stopped by officers in the same street within a 24 hour period.

The street in question is Elm Drive and the first arrest took place at 11.10pm on Monday, July 31 following a disturbance - but the matter did not end there.

For a 16 year female was charged with trying to pervert the course of justice shortly afterwards at the same location.

Police also returned to Elm Drive at 7.25pm on Tuesday August 1 with a warrant.

A quantity of Class A drugs were found in the process.

Police confirmed that a 43-year-old woman has been arrested for drugs offences and other undisclosed offences.

A report on this incident has been sent to the fiscal.