Arrests made after Cumbernauld street targeted by burglar

A story published last week about a burglar who turned up in a woman’s bedroom has led to an arrest after other alleged crimes came to light.

The alleged incident took place last Tuesday (June 6) between 4.30am and 5am after a horrified woman found a man in the property.

A number of items were allegedly taken in the raid, including handbag complete with purse and an array of gadgets. Cupboard had been rifled through in the process.

This occurred in Greenrigg Road and police have confirmed that they had received a number of callouts from the same street.

This includes another incident which allegedly took place on Saturday, June 3, between 3am and 9am.

Once again, a thief had allegedly plundered cupboards to steal gadgets. A computer was also taken in the raid. Both victims say that the amount taken amounts to £5000 each.

Police received more feedback about other incidents including an attempted break-in at Kildrum’s Doonside.

It’s been confirmed that a 24-year-old suspect who is himself from Carbrain was traced in the early hours of last Friday. He was then arrested and was held in custody.

Police have now asked any alleged victims of crime to come forward – as they confiscated an amount of stolen goods from the suspect’s own home.

Constable Gary Johnstone or Sergeant Stephen Shanks will deal with any enquiries on 101.