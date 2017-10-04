Arrests made following Dalshannon stabbings

Three arrests have been made following the double stabbing in Dalshannon View which took place yesterday (Tuesday).

Two women, aged 31 and 25 years old, have been detained in police custody and a 28 year old man has also been arrested.

Police officers were called out at 4.30am when they found a man and a woman had been injured. It is understood that the female has now been discharged from hospital while the man is still receiving treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.