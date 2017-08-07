Arrests made in Kilsyth and Abronhill

An ongoing disturbance at a home in Kilsyth on Saturday night has resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old male.
Police were summoned at 11.20pm after a dispute broke out in Manse Road.
When the officers tried to gain entry to the home, the man allegedly became abusive - and trieid to stop the man from entering the premises.
He was then arrested. Meanwhile a 24-year -old man was arrested for an incident in Abronhill’s Cedar Road at 2.15pm on Sunday.
It’s alleged he shouted and swore at police officers - then attempted to assault them.
Both men were expected to have appeared in court by time of going to press.
Almost Done!
Registering with Cumbernauld News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.