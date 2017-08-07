Arrests made in Kilsyth and Abronhill

An ongoing disturbance at a home in Kilsyth on Saturday night has resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old male.

Police were summoned at 11.20pm after a dispute broke out in Manse Road.

When the officers tried to gain entry to the home, the man allegedly became abusive - and trieid to stop the man from entering the premises.

He was then arrested. Meanwhile a 24-year -old man was arrested for an incident in Abronhill’s Cedar Road at 2.15pm on Sunday.

It’s alleged he shouted and swore at police officers - then attempted to assault them.

Both men were expected to have appeared in court by time of going to press.