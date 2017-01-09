Assault on woman at Cumbernauld social club

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman who was enjoying a night out at the Burroughs Social Club in Carbrain.

The incident is alleged to have happened at 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police say that the man involved is known to the victim and they are in the process of trying to find him with a view to charging him.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 33-year-old man in Kildrum’s Mossgiel Road while checking out another incident of note on Saturday at 12.05 am

The man was observed drinking in a public place.When challenged, he then made sectarian comments to officers.

And he was later found in possession of cannabis resin when taken into custody.

He was expected to have appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court today (Monday)