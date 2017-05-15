Auchengeich club is targeted a second time

A social club with a link to the wider area’s mining heritage was broken into on Friday, May 12.

The raid happened at the Auchengeich Miners’ Welfare Club in Moodiesburn at 4,30am.

This activated an alarm which prompted the keyholder and police to rush to the Gartferry Road venue.

A total of four men were seen leaving the club wearing balaclavas.

They had damaged internal doors in the process and took some items from the club.

The premises was the victim of a more high profile theft back in 2009 when a commemorative statue was stolen from outside. It had been unveiled by First Minister Alex Salmond just weeks before.

The callous act shocked the community as it had been erected to honour the 47 men who perished in a mining disaster back in 1959

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact police on 101.